Preliminary drawings of the proposed Touchet Valley Trail, with its design 30% complete, are now available online at the Port of Columbia’s website. The port will have an informational webinar open to the public 5:30 p.m. April 26.
No registration or password are required to attend the webinar. The meeting is scheduled for about two hours, finishing with a live question-and-answer session, but no decisions will be made.
“A great deal of work has been done by our design consultant and local stakeholders to conduct research and gather information for this meeting,” said Earle Marvin, Port commission chairperson.
“This webinar is where you will hear the most accurate information about the proposed trail, and I encourage everyone to join if you can.”
Plans for the Touchet Valley Trail, a 9.7-mile, non-motorized connection between Dayton and Waitsburg, have developed over the last few years with mixed feedback in the community. Some support the idea, some do not.
The trail would go through private land, congested areas, a thick forest, narrow streets within Dayton and countless historical landmarks — all while following alongside the Port-owned railroad tracks.
The trail has been a top priority project in the community since about 2015, according to the Port. Annual development goals voted on by community members each year in a meeting organized by Port leaders have shown a keen interest in a Dayton to Waitsburg trail.
The April 26 informational meeting will be recorded, with video posted online afterward, and anyone experiencing internet or computer issues can make an appointment to view a recording in the Port conference room.
In the meantime, preliminary design drawings are available at the Port web site with a portal for questions and comments that will remain open through May 12.
The Port’s presentation at the webinar is scheduled to include reasons for building the trail, an economic impact analysis, information on its location, background details, survey results, public concerns, maintenance plans, the operations of existing trails in eastern Washington and public safety.
For more information or assistance in joining the meeting, call the Port office at 509-382-2577.