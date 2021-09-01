Port of Columbia Commissioner Earle Marvin died Monday, Aug. 30, at a hospital in Portland, the commission announced Wednesday, Sept. 1.
Marvin’s death came after he underwent emergency surgery for a broken leg. He was 78.
Marvin, a local cattle farmer and retired air force civil engineering officer, was in his 10th year as a port commissioner. He had two years left in his second term, according to the port’s release.
“Commissioner Marvin always encouraged his fellow commissioners to attend trainings and conferences sponsored by the Washington Public Ports Association, which he attended annually, to learn as much as they could about how Port’s operate lawfully and efficiently,” the release states. “He will be sorely missed.”
Remaining commissioners Sean Milligan and Shawn Brown have 90 days to name a replacement for Marvin.