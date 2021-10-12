This story has been updated.
A month after the organizers of the 2021 Walla Walla Balloon Stampede was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, a Seattle-based hot air balloon operator hopes to fill a void in the skies.
A pop-up hot air balloon festival is scheduled in Walla Walla from Oct. 14-17, with twice-daily flights of multiple balloons, though Thursday's rides may be canceled due to weather, according to event organizers.
The event is the work of Seattle Ballooning, which typically provides sunrise and sunset flights between April and mid-October around the Puget Sound and Mt. Rainier. The pop-up event is a direct response to the cancelation of this year's balloon stampede, said Seattle Ballooning owner Eliav Cohen.
"The balloon stampede has been an awesome event for many many years," Cohen said. "But it's been nearly two years since the people of Walla Walla have had hot air balloons."
The Seattle ballooning season is coming to a close, and Seattle Ballooning's lighter-than-air vehicles often make their way to the Walla Walla valley this time of year anyway, Cohen said. Without a balloon stampede, it simply seemed to make sense to hold a pop-up event while they were out here.
Spots are limited and are only available by reservation. While the event page lists Tietan Park as a possible launch location, the site will likely change depending on conditions, and organizers will only disclose the final launch site to passengers. Without additional events or large launch events, Cohen said he wants his small event to both be cautious of COVID-19, but still add a pop of color to Walla Walla's skies.
The flights will end in traditional Seattle Ballooning fashion—with a bottle of champagne, an homage to the original aeronauts who carried the sparkling wine with them as peace offering to the startled farmers whose fields they had landed in.
For tickets, visit ubne.ws/balloonpopup.
