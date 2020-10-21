Misinformation campaigns are not a new political invention, even as charges of “fake news” are leveled at daily headlines.
Take, for example, a photo of suffragettes taken in the early 1900s. The image suggested participants in the women’s movement were homely and unrefined.
The implication was that if you cared about the rights of women, you must be like those women.
“If you want to make someone seem bad, you make them look bad,” said educator and librarian Donna Cohen.
Cohen is the creator of “Civics for Adults,” a workshop project she began more than three years ago to teach the duties and rights of citizenship to people no longer in school and remind them how to evaluate media platforms, photos and messages.
Thanks to COVID-19, those workshops have gone virtual, and Athena Public Library is sponsoring Cohen’s “Misinformation: Fake News and Political Propaganda” at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 29.
The event is free, but space will be limited and registration required.
When people can examine news headlines through critical thinking, democracy is strengthened, Cohen said, emphasizing the importance of accurate and nonpartisan civic knowledge.
Cohen’s goal is to show her virtual students how they and everyone else can be unknowingly influenced by political and marketing messages, and create an awareness of that, she said.
As media seemingly evolves at a high rate of speed, Cohen is constantly updating and refining her presentation to meet the challenge.
“One of the first things I do is show (the audience) a slide. It’s a political headline. The first I say is, ‘I don’t care what you think about this, but the issue is how do you tell if it is true?’”
Cohen walks her listeners through how to verify an internet address, investigate logos and examine the authenticity of photos and other images, she said.
“I am always trying to balance things. I don’t tell people how to think. I am giving them the tools so they can think for themselves.”
By the end of a workshop, most people can accept there is misinformation floating around that can fool almost anyone until they dissect it with knowledge and a nonpartisan perspective, Cohen added.
“We are touching on political things, but that’s not what we are talking about. We’re talking about ‘How do you know if a Facebook post is true?’ I go through multiple platforms and I talk about language. Language can be very emotional, and it can be used in trying to make you afraid.”
In political polls, results can differ widely depending on wording used to ask the question, she explained.
“I talk about how to look at what you are not seeing or hearing,” Cohen said, listing America’s economic data as a primary source of incomplete and thus misleading information.
OK, jobs are coming back, but what do they pay and are they part- or full-time, she queried, noting it’s not always a case of apples to apples.
Cohen offers time at the end of workshops for questions and discussion.
To reserve a virtual space, call Athena Public Library at 541-566-2470. Participants will be sent a Zoom link before the event.