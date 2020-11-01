What is likely an isolated incident of a report of a CBD product in a child's Halloween candy haul is prompting Walla Walla authorities to remind families to check their children's bags.
The Walla Walla Police Department said Sunday the product reported by a parent is believed to have been received while trick or treating near the Walla Walla YMCA.
No other details were available.
Police Sgt. Eric Knudson said in a release families should double check children's Halloween candy for potentially harmful items.