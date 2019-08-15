COLLEGE PLACE — Police here are warning residents and seeking information about a man who allegedly tried luring a 16-year-old girl into a white Chevrolet four-door pickup on Tuesday.

The girl told police she was walking at about 7:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Whitman Drive when the man pulled alongside her, opened the passenger door, and told her to “get in,” according to a release. She kept walking, ignoring the driver, the release stated. He might have been scared off by a witness who was driving behind him and asked the girl if she was OK, the release stated.

The man was described as a Hispanic in his 30s, with a small build, scruffy beard and mustache. He was wearing a burgundy shirt and black hat with a mesh sun protector on the back, the release stated. 

Those with information can call the police department at 394-8550.

“We are fortunate to live in a safe community, although there are still dangers we need to be mindful of,” Chief Troy Tomaras stated in the release.

College Place police also provided the following tips: “Don’t talk or accept gifts from strangers. If you have a cell phone call and report suspicious persons or vehicles to 911. Take a photo of a suspicious person or vehicle and text it to a friend or parent. Avoid walking alone whenever possible. If attacked or grabbed, resist, fight and make a lot of noise.”

Emily Thornton can be reached at emilythornton@wwub.com or 509-526-8325.

Emily Thornton covers courts and emergency services, as well as other various stories. She has been in the newspaper industry off and on since roughly 1999 and lived primarily on the West Coast, but also Florida and Europe.

