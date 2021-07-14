Two people from Walla Walla were involved in a crash that damaged a vineyard, according to a crash report from Oregon State Police.
According to the report, the crash happened at 5:02 a.m., Monday, July 12, on Highway 332, northwest of Milton-Freewater and involved vineyard property owned by the Brown family, owners of Watermill Winery.
According to OSP, the accident began when Nancy Laura, 37, of Walla Walla was turning off the highway into a private driveway in her Chrysler Town & Country minivan.
As she turned, a Ford F-350, driven by Jaime J. Melgoza, 76, of Walla Walla, attempted to pass Laura's vehicle, according to the report.
Melgoza's truck struck Laura's van and her vehicle was pushed into some shrubs on the side of the road. Melgoza's truck then careened off the road, across a private lawn and into the vineyard, causing more than $13,000 in damage, OSP reported.
Laura was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, the report noted.
Both vehicles were totaled and towed from the scene.
Melgoza was not reportedly injured.
According to the Oregon Judicial Department database, Melgoza was cited by troopers for unsafe passing.