MILTON-FREEWATER — City officials said three law enforcement personnel spotted a young cougar on the ridge west of the Milton-Freewater municipal golf course, just outside city limits, at about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 30.
The cougar, spied from South Andrea Street, was not exhibiting any signs of aggression, police Chief Doug Boedigheimer said in a social media post.
Oregon State Police and Department of Fish and Wildlife officials are being asked for advice on the situation, Boedigheimer said.
Residents are cautioned to not allow their pets outside unattended, especially in the area of the sighting, which lasted several minutes.
People are also asked to make sure all household food waste is securely placed in a garbage bag, tied off and put in city refuse cans.
Any resident who has seen or is seeing a cougar is asked to call the Milton-Freewater Police Department at 541-938-5511 to report it.