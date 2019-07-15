Walla Walla police have identified a “person of interest” involved in a stolen vehicle pursuit Wednesday morning.

Sgt. Eric Knudson said Paul Anthony Lightner, 35, is wanted for investigation of eluding police and stealing a vehicle from Yakima. Lightner, who has lived on and off in Walla Walla, was spotted at 1:42 a.m. July 10 by an officer who recognized him and knew he had a warrant and suspended license.

Officers tried stopping the vehicle near Link and Melrose streets, but the driver sped away, he said, and they pursued the 1993 Honda Accord until the suspect crashed into a dirt bank near School and Reser roads.

Lightner allegedly ran away on foot and officers lost him.

The Honda was found to be stolen from Yakima, he said.

Anyone with information on Lightner’s location can call dispatch at 509-527-1960.