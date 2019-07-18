Walla Walla police are seeking information about a woman who allegedly stole items from a resident early this morning in the Stone Creek neighborhood — and warning residents to be cautious about allowing strangers inside.

According to police, the woman knocked on the resident’s door in this neighbor in south Walla Walla off Plaza Way at 5 a.m. asking to use a telephone, according to Sgt. Eric Knudson. The resident allowed her into the home and also offered her a ride, but when the resident went in another room to change, the woman stole items and left.

“We ask the public to be vigilant, and if you have someone knocking on doors at odd hours, contact dispatch at 527-1960,” Knudson wrote in an email.

Those with information on the theft can call police at 527-4434.