A Walla Walla woman whose vehicle's tires were slashed didn't have to pump the brakes on life, thanks to some generosity from two local business and local police.
According to a release from the Walla Walla Police Department, the older woman called police Tuesday morning, July 20, to report her car had been damaged overnight.
Police officers found the car had all of its tires slashed and were irreparable. The officers recruited the help of the Walla Walla Police Foundation and its members contacted Lightfoot's Towing and Les Schwab Tires of Walla Walla.
Both businesses offered discounted services for the woman and the police foundation paid for the remainder of the bill, the release noted.
Lightfoot's towed the car to Les Schwab, where four new tires were mounted, and it was returned to the woman at no cost.