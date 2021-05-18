About three years ago, Impress Salon owner Jan Corn learned of the roundabout project planned for the Plaza Way and state Route 125 intersection, when adjacent businesses were notified and engineers dropped by to discuss the plan.
After 30 years in the business, Corn will close Impress this summer, just as the roundabout project construction gets underway.
“I knew (the roundabout) was coming, but it didn’t have a real influence on my decision to retire. If I needed a sign, this just seemed like the ideal time,” she said recently.
Corn has been a force of nature in Walla Walla for most of her three-decade career. Between her salon clients, involvement in the political scene and in volunteerism, she’s connected with thousands of people.
The owner-operator is set to lay down her blow dryer for the last time after final appointments on June 26. The space at 1423 Plaza Way will be vacated the next week.
Impress stylists Selene Marsh and Alisha Cunha will open Glow on July 5 in the space that will have been vacated by retiring salon owner and stylist Ramona Moss of Ramona’s Kut N’ Kurl on Isaacs Avenue. Moss was featured Sunday, May 16, in the U-B. See ubne.ws/RamonaMoss.
Pathway to Plaza
Impress isn’t Corn’s first rodeo.
She helped open the J.C. Penney Salon in 1989 in the now-defunct Blue Mountain Mall on West Rose Street. After a year as a stylist, she was promoted to manager. That shop had 12 stations and 24 stylists when it ceased operation in 1998 and Gottschalks moved into its space.
Corn said over the last year at J.C. Penney she could tell something was afoot before the bombshell announcement that it would close.
“But the day they told us, the full staff in the store, they pulled us all in, crammed us into the employee lounge and read from a script. We found out the same day as the news was reported in the paper. It was orchestrated. I was fascinated by that, the way they gave us a heads up. They gave us 90 days, three months, to clear out the store.”
What happened next wasn’t part of her plan. She was simply considering her own next move. Instead, she started a new salon on Isaacs during the time of Penney’s 90-day end stage.
She found the location, picked the name First Impressions for the business license, got the license and remodeled.
“What creative juices?” she laughed when trying to pick a name for the salon and dealing with all the changes and challenges. “I just had to get it done.”
Prepping for the move, Corn said, “It was exciting, going to supply places on the west side. Styling stations were so expensive, I couldn’t fathom the prices.”
The suggestion was made to go to IKEA for retail shelves.
“I never heard of IKEA, but lo and behold, we found shelves at a fraction of the cost at IKEA. We had assembly going in our garage to put them together. We were almost ready, and the floor in the shop was not in. I told the contractor that on Monday morning, there would be 10 stylists, and they’d better have the floor down. ‘We have clients and will be in the way,’ I said. Guess what? They got it done.”
J.C. Penney closed on June 30, and on July 1, First Impressions opened.
“We had to move fast as clients start filtering away, and I was determined to retain clientele. We had a database that was considerable.”
About 14 stylists came with her to First Impressions, but “that was never my aspiration. They all came to me, saying ‘What am I going to do?’ It was every man for himself at that point, but it worked out fine.”
While still operating on Isaacs, in 2003 she chose the Plaza Way location, built it out and moved on a weekend. She chose the name Impress for it, too.
Career choices
She fell into her hair and beauty career. Her father died when she was a sophomore. A 1970 alum of Walla Walla High School, she was living with her stepmother and two younger siblings.
“Nothing was said about what to do after high school,” she said. “But after the cap and gown, my stepmother told me, ‘You’ve graduated. It’s time to get on with your life and move on,’ and I said, ‘And do what?’”
She and a friend worked with rye for one day. The dust overcame her friend.
“We pulled onions but were so sore by the third day and didn’t go back. At Rogers Cannery, I worked two weeks in carrots, and then beans came in. I was put on a belt to pick out the sticks, rocks, snakes and rats. I couldn’t do it. ‘Surely there’s something else,’ I said. Agriculture is not for me.”
Including DeMers Beauty School, there were three private beauty schools in Walla Walla at the time.
“Mr. Charles’ College of Beauty on North Second Avenue offered new classes on the first of August. I started beauty school, and I loved it. It was perfect for me. Chuck and Lois Harvey owned it, and sister Mabel had a salon across the street at that time,” Corn said.
They had theory and books in the basement and a full salon on the street level. The course was 2,000 hours, and at 40 hours a week she worked straight through and finished in 10 months. She got her license in 1972, worked briefly at White’s Beauty Shop on Main Street. It closed after two weeks, and she went to Ramona’s.
Jim Gaffrey at Shear Artistry on Isaacs next to Bicycle Barn hired her as he needed someone to do chemicals. There were barber shops and beauty salons and then, in the ‘70s, unisex shops came into being as they melded together, she said. Head Hunters was a trendy salon in town at the time.
She and Gregg Corn married when her daughters where 4 and 8, so she quit and waited tables at the Elks Lodge. J.C. Penney drew her back into the business.
Throughout her career, ongoing advanced education has played a significant role. She and sometimes some of her stylists traveled to training in New York City or Dallas.
“I wouldn’t have come this far without that. It revives everything. If you don’t do something different, you get in a rut. It would rejuvenate me. You throw out what you know and learn something new. You lose your mojo if you don’t do the training.”
“I am so happy and so content, I feel truly blessed to fall into a career at age 18. In quarantine for months, I had my head too far into one thing. I’m grateful and always loved coming to work. Every day is a new adventure.”
Community focus
Part of her desire is to make the world a better place. Corn’s friends list on Facebook numbers well over 1,300. She said her son-in-law described her as “The Connector.” It goes well with her business, where any subject, any conversation can connect people, and one person could help another or be a good resource, she said.
“I’ve always enjoyed the open chairs as everyone chats with one another. Friendships are forged. Isn’t that cool?”
Favorite parts of the business include “doing hair, the creativity, the artistic part, the ability to help people. There have been so many times in this business where someone can walk through the door having a bad day. Then, after an hour focusing on them, they look better and feel better and leave with a spring in their step. They just needed someone to listen to them and care,” she said.
She added that “working with cancer patients for the past 30 years has been a highly rewarding part of my job through American Cancer Society and Providence St. Mary Medical Center by providing alternate hair for women who lose theirs due to chemotherapy.”
She came up with the idea to host “Lather, Rinse, Defeat,” a community-wide hair competition based on the TV show “Shear Genius.” Her daughter, living at the time in New York, was instrumental in orchestrating it, she said. “It was definitely a highlight of my career, and so much fun to bring area stylists together.”
She sees continued work with Rotary Club and civic involvement, including on the Walla Walla County Democrats Board. Walking, bike riding and working in the garden are also in her future.
“I want to enjoy myself, too. It’s time to pass the baton. I feel I’ve been sliding for a while, and it’s time to pass to younger people.”