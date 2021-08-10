It’s the namesake drinks at Harvest Smoothie Co. that are the most requested menu items, owner Brendan Hummel said.
There’s the “Boo Berry,” “Strawberry Fields,” and “Choco Mountain,” for example. Same goes for the smoothie bowls, also popular with Hummel’s customers.
The slurpable goodies are vegan or vegetarian, and the bread and butter of his business, but when he tosses in extra “super greens” and a spoonful of peanut butter, that attracts the fitness aficionados, Hummel said last week.
“For the protein,” he said. “The weightlifting crews like those. The teens, too.”
They arrive, Tuesday through Saturday, to order from Hummel’s food trailer, located like an island of yumminess in an otherwise empty lot between The Brik restaurant on Plaza Way and Walla Walla County Fairgrounds on Orchard Street.
In other words, just about the apex location to be highly affected by, first, street improvements on Plaza Way and then the roundabout construction half a block away.
Before all that started, his customers regularly drove through to order their favorites, Hummel said.
Having loyal clientele and the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic has really upped the game for drive-thru food made buying the business from his former employer in November 2020 seem like a solid plan for success, he said, chuckling at the irony.
The food trailer was moved to its current address in August 2020 after being situated in downtown Walla Walla for a couple of years. That became more urgent while Whitman College was largely closed to in-person learning as the virus went through the community.
“No one was coming to that end of Main Street,” Hummel recalled.
Permanent spots are important to building a food truck customer base, he said. In deciding to relocate, Hummel and former owner Marc Goff considered the advantages of being close to the fairgrounds, Rancho Villa mobile home park and other businesses.
The Plaza Way and Ninth Street intersection, which officials say is by far the busiest one in town, offered great visibility.
He did know the roundabout work was coming, Hummel conceded, “but I didn’t grasp it, I didn’t know the timing.”
He does now, and the reduced income nails home the point, he said.
“It’s been rough, I won’t sugarcoat it. Some people I haven’t seen in two months. I’m the worst affected because of where I am.”
The smoothie trailer is still accessible, but few seem to notice it. Those who do right now are relying on muscle memory of sorts. Even the low cost overhead wasn’t a guarantee he would make it, Hummel said, adding he’s grateful for a supportive partner.
As well, construction workers have become smoothie fans, and Hummel’s marketing strategy of cutting the cost of those — he also sells sandwiches and soups — during the road work has kept the takeout window open.
Hummel hopes to have a new menu ready when the roundabout is anticipated to open on Monday, Aug. 16.
And have no doubt, the smoothie maker is supportive of the new road layout. Not only does he expect more people to actually flow into the parking lot he’s in, the safety improvements cannot be discounted, he said.
“Sitting at that intersection, I can tell you it was a mess. I would hear the collisions.”
