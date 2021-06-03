Word on the street is Plaza Way will close entirely for roundabout work, shortening the construction window by half, thanks to input from the community.
Walla Walla city officials announced on Thursday, June 3, the results of an online survey regarding the Plaza Way and Ninth Avenue roundabout project.
Public Works spokesman Shane Prudente said that of the nearly 1,000 local residents who responded to the survey, 95% preferred the full-closure option for construction, limiting the timing of the work to about seven weeks, over a partial-closure of streets that would have allowed for flagged, one-lane traffic flow and stretched work into October.
Officials had said the poll results would determine the course of the Washington state Department of Transportation project.
When the roundabout phase of work begins on about July 6, Plaza Way, The Dalles Military Road and state Route 125 — which becomes Ninth Avenue inside the city — will temporarily dead end at the common intersection.
Drivers will have to detour along Myra Road and Poplar Street and should plan for heavier traffic on those routes, Prudente said.
Crews have been working on the Plaza Way section of the project since mid-April. For more information from the city, go to GoWallaWalla.us. For the Union-Bulletin's full coverage, visit ubne.ws/PlazaWay.