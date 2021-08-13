Construction crews will be working through the weekend to get the roundabout at the intersection of Washington state Route 125 and Plaza Way ready for traffic after a delay in receiving supplies, a Walla Walla city official said.
Walla Walla Public Works Communications Coordinator Shane Prudente said a "supply chain issue" had delayed the installation of some lights north of the train tracks that cross South Ninth Avenue — which is also state Route 125, as well as another traffic signal on Plaza Way.
Prudente said he was told by project managers that the Washington State Department of Transportation can't open the roundabout until those lights are installed. He said crews would be working this weekend to make sure the lights could get wired.
Jackie Ramirez, a WSDOT spokesperson, said the department is working on confirming a new opening date for the intersection.
City officials said Wednesday, Aug. 18, was the new tentative opening, pending any other delays.
"We're crossing our fingers that that's gonna be the date," Prudente said. "We'll certainly be watching how it goes Monday and Tuesday."
The city had initially said the opening was slated for Monday, Aug. 16, but announced Thursday that the date was pushed back.
City officials also said traffic signal work was done Thursday on the intersection of Plaza Way and West Tietan Street, causing some delays, as it was tested for "several hours" to plan for the change of traffic flows coming off the roundabout.
That traffic light was supposed to be updated with all new equipment, but another delay in supply delivery is pushing that out to mid- or late-September.
The signal is once again set to a temporary four-way stop with flashing lights, but the signals will be back up and running as soon as the roundabout is open, officials said.
The new traffic signal on Plaza Way will have new technology to help improve traffic flow after it's installed, according to city officials.