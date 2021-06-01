Tony Hua is excited to have a new road on Plaza Way and a roundabout constructed at the state Route 125 intersection to improve traffic flow near his business, but he hopes the whole project gets done early.
Hua is co-owner of two businesses in the Plaza Way Shopping Center, where Plaza Way currently closes from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday night to Friday morning as crews prep for the bigger project to come this summer.
He runs Hua’s Mongolian BBQ and Serenity Day Spa with his wife, Lynn.
The first Hua’s Mongolian BBQ started in Ontario, Oregon, in 1997, and the couple expanded to four locations in Kennewick, Pendleton and Walla Walla.
They would travel back and forth to each restaurant to run the businesses.
In 2002, when Lynn was traveling back from Kennewick, there was bad weather, and she was in a car crash.
“The car was smashed like a triangle,” her husband said.
She did not sustain any injuries, but after that, they said no more traveling back and forth from locations and decided to make Walla Walla their home.
The Huas have two kids, Brandon, a senior in college at Seattle Pacific University studying to become an optometrist, and Megan, a sophomore in high school.
They sold the other businesses and kept the restaurant in Walla Walla, which has now been in operation for 21 years.
With 12 different sauces that change recipes every six months, they succeed in the Mongolian restaurant business because of his wife's talent, Hua said. She is constantly improving their sauces, making them the best in the Northwest, he said.
“You can get as spicy as you want or not spicy at all,” Hua said.
He hopes people will support their businesses during the ongoing construction as they are experienced multiple disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hua said they are having a hard time finding employees and have put an ad in every Asian newspaper in the region. Additionally, they follow the guidance from Gov. Jay Inslee and allow people to dine in without a mask if they are fully vaccinated. However, he requires they show their vaccination card.
He said some people are not cooperating with the new guidelines, even though they can provide customers with masks if needed.
At Serenity Day Spa, he and his wife used their time when they were shut down due to the pandemic to remodel the place. They upgraded their lighting, brought in new pedicure chairs, new tables and chairs, and new paintings. They also got a brand new parking lot.
They need more employees there as well. At this time last year, they had six employees. Now they only have two.
With the spa, he said, the business already closed at 7 p.m., so they are not as affected by construction times, but the restaurant is seeing fewer customers during its dinner rush 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., even on the weekends when the road is open.
“From 6:30 p.m., we basically have no customers because they don’t think it’s worth hassling with the detour,” Hua said.
He changed his business hours to close an hour early every day because of the construction.
The Mongolian restaurant is now open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
He speculates that the signs when headed into the construction zones are confusing because they read “Plaza Way closed” but then the message flashes to the details giving the times it is closed.
He suggests it should say all the information on one screen because people don’t always wait for all the information to display. They see that Plaza Way is closed but don’t understand it’s only on weeknights, and the sign is displayed all day, every day.
Hua also said people traveling from Milton-Freewater or College Place on state Route 125 have to take a detour to get to his restaurant during peak construction times. So do people traveling from Ninth Avenue to Plaza Way.
Sometimes only way to access the restaurant is to drive to the other end of Plaza Way via Orchard Street to Third Avenue to Tietan Street or Whitney Road, depending on the construction schedule.
“I hope they can complete the job early. Otherwise, it will hurt our business a lot,” he said.