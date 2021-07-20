At 9 a.m. Friday, June 16, the showroom at USA Honda sat empty. There was not a customer in sight.
A frequent, unwelcome occurrence, said owner Eric Burmwood, since the Plaza Way Roundabout construction project has blocked The Dalles Military Road’s intersection with Plaza Way, South Ninth Avenue and state Route 125.
Burmood’s business, which sells Honda motorcycles, ATVs and other motorsports vehicles, is located on The Dalles Military Road and is only accessible by taking a long detour to bypass the intersection.
An empty showroom on a Friday during the summer is unusual, Burmood said.
“At this time of year, phones are ringing and customers are coming in,” he said.
While he didn’t have any exact numbers to offer because he said they track their sales quarterly, Burmood estimated that sales are down about 25%.
In addition to the showroom not having customers, it was also short on product. The mostly empty room contains about $60,000 of product, when it typically would hold between $2.5 million and $3 million worth.
All this, however, is not only because of the construction project.
“There are many things affecting the business, and this just makes it worse,” he said.
The COVID-19 pandemic is to blame for a lot of the product shortages.
“My manufacturer can not manufacturer vehicles because of COVID,” Burmood said. “Our parts are made worldwide and our bikes are assembled worldwide. This trickles down to the dealer level, and that’s why my showroom is empty.”
The timing of the construction just makes a tough situation that more difficult. And that’s what makes it even harder to take, Burmood said.
“When you take that into account and throw in the fact that no one can get to me — my customers and suppliers can’t get to me — … it affects the bottom line,” he said. “It affects everything down the road. The road construction just complicates things on top of an already bad situation already.”
Burmood said he wishes more of the work and lane closures could have been limited to the night hours when many businesses are closed, or that at least some lanes could be kept open to allow travel through the busy intersection.
The decision to close all lanes was made by the Washington State Department of Transportation after the city of Walla Walla conducted a survey in May asking residents if they would prefer a full closure and a seven-week construction period, or a partial closure and a 14-week construction period.
Walla Walla Public Works spokesperson Shane Prudente said in June that of the nearly 1,000 local residents who responded to the survey, 95% preferred the full-closure option for construction.