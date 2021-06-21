For a second time in the 2½ years Kyle Tarbet has led the Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce, he finds himself eye to eye with road construction that greatly affects some of the businesses his organization represents.
Tarbet’s not flinching.
As chief executive officer and president of the membership organization, his role includes working with, networking among and advocating for businesses in this community.
In 2019, just after he was hired, the Isaacs Avenue construction project shut down portions of a long stretch of the road — in phases — on Walla Walla’s east side as extensive infrastructure work was done before the final paving.
The impact of that job created access, parking, noise, dust and more challenges for those sites, Tarbet recalls.
His agency, with area merchants and others, created a campaign that included the hashtag, “Open on Isaacs.” The slogan was used in media ads that encouraged people to remember that local businesses support a wide swath of community activities, Tarbet says.
“We were constantly hitting on that businesses were open and to shop local.”
Now it is the Washington State Department of Transportation’s work on Plaza Way and, soon, construction of the roundabout where that road intersects state Route 125 that demands the Chamber’s focus.
Tarbet finds himself intrigued by the diverse cluster of entities surrounding the intersections of Plaza Way, Tietan Street and Ninth Avenue, which is the city’s name for the state route.
Not only is everything close enough to make the shopping, residential and dining area very walkable, he points out, but the sectors represented can bring in a wide variety of customers.
People mostly continued to navigate around the night time road work on Plaza Way, and daytime paving was set to begin Monday, June 21, followed by night paving on Wednesday, June 23, and Thursday, June 24. That work will fully open the street once again.
On July 6, however, it and The Dalles Military Road along with Ninth Avenue will be effectively dead-ended for about six weeks while the state’s roundabout construction takes place.
A complete shutdown was the option “overwhelmingly” chosen by people who voted in a recent city of Walla Walla survey, Tarbet says, noting it makes the most for getting everything back on track in time for Walla Walla County Fair & Frontier Days, school traffic and more.
“We want to make it as easy as possible. But we run into a strange issue in that it is a very unusual intersection. There’s not another easy way there,” he points out.
“On Orchard Street, there are these large areas of land with Garrison Middle School and the fairgrounds, so you have to go all the way down to Tietan to detour. It’s not just one block over.”
So the Chamber is preparing again to help out another end of town going through construction interruption.
In a recent meeting with Plaza Way-area business owners, project contractors and city officials, discussion centered around incentive and reward to get folks into stores and restaurants during the block off, Tarbet says.
“We talked about the idea of doing a passport, having a postcard-sized flyer and on the back of it, it has spaces for people to visit different places.”
Once the card is filled with special hole punches or signatures, customers can turn it back in as an entry for a drawing for different prizes, he says, adding early planning calls for a few rounds of the Plaza Way passport.
The road project will get its own catchy slogan to help market local services and shops.
Tarbet is also hoping to duplicate the success of the “Open on Isaacs Road Show” in some fashion.
That Saturday event in August 2019 included live music from five bands throughout the day while kids and their parents explored heavy construction equipment being used during daily roadwork and emergency response vehicles.
It was a way to create instant community around the long-term project and those who were living through it. A lot of families turned out that day, Tarbet recalls, offering up a homily.
“Grandpas and grandkids love big equipment.”
Tarbet has no doubt the Walla Walla-based contractor on the current project will be on board with every measure that helps the area thrive during construction.
“It’s great that Nelson Construction is involved. They really understand it is important to have these businesses stay open. This is where they live, too. It’s always good to have a local contractor,” Tarbet says.
“They are working in their town and their neighborhood, and it makes an extra connection there.”
The Chamber will help city officials push out detour maps, and Tarbet says he will be checking in with businesses during the life of the construction to assist in any way he can, including helping customers cope with the inconvenience and uncertainty.
He also hopes this can be a time of Plaza Way exploration.
“People are going to still need the services, the bank, the pharmacy … People will go to those, and we’re going to encourage them to visit another place you haven’t been to while you are there.”