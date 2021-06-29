While it was still hot outside at 6:30 p.m. on a recent Thursday, the interior of Stone Hut Bar & Grill is exactly as it’s intended to be — a cool oasis of food, drink and friendly faces.
Here is a booth filled with regular customers, settled in and quietly watching one of the multiple TVs tuned to sports and nature shows.
There is a chatty table of four, leaning back with mouths in rounded appreciation as a tray loaded with burgers, fries and more gets set down.
From friends enjoying a micro brew to couples celebrating an anniversary, it’s all a welcome sight to the employees of “the Stone,” as the business at the corner of Tietan Street and Plaza Way is informally labeled.
Such establishments are fighting to regain financial health and their customer base following shifting guidelines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since March 2020, eating and drinking spots here and around Washington state have endured full closures, a switch to take-out-only delivery models, reduced hours of operation, seating limits and mask mandates.
Gov. Jay Inslee has set June 30 for a full reopening of the state, meaning restaurants should be able to return to business as usual.
Stone Hut staff said seeing people enjoying themselves, again ordering favorites like fried pickles, taco salads and the monthly burger specials makes them happy.
The place enjoys a solid standing as a neighborhood bar on this end of town, staff agreed, noting regulars are back to dropping in a couple of times a week.
“I’m super thankful we’re open,” said Jaymie Lamperti as she cleans tables.
But the newest hiccup of the state’s Plaza Way road work and upcoming roundabout construction has slowed things down just as the Stone was regaining traction, Lamperti said.
Not only was it harder for customers to navigate the drive to bar during night road construction, but wayward traffic darted in and out of the corner parking lot. Drivers popped over curbs and yelled in frustration at roadblocks, staff said.
“This is ruining my life,” bartender Yvette Manriquez said with a laugh and a gesture toward the street.
Manriquez has worked this gig two nights a week, along with a day job as a dental assistant, for a dozen years or so. In a good week she can bring home $1,000 from the Stone, she said.
“We live off our tips.”
The coronavirus, though, still has a grip on the food service industry. Manriquez said some customers are nervous about sitting at the bar, for example.
For that reason and more, Stone Hut owner Juston Watson plans to continue his investment in creating useful outdoor spaces at his restaurants.
Watson has owned Stone Hut since 2001. He also owns Red Monkey in downtown Walla Walla and Hop Thief Taphouse and Kitchen in College Place.
Like other business owners, he struggled to figure out how to circumvent the devastation of the pandemic on the hospitality industry.
One answer was to make the most of the outdoors, first deemed a less-likely environment for virus transmission and then as virtually risk-free by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
At Stone Hut, Watson put money and labor into a separate structure in his back parking lot, close to the back entrance heavily used by customers.
The “Big Dog Beer Garden” features open walls, flower boxes, live hops plants in pots, plank flooring, art and artsy lighting.
“We even gave it special glasses out there,” he said. “The goal was to make it feel like your own little area.”
Events like a pandemic and road construction call for invention over anger, in his opinion.
“You can get pissed and stamp your feet. Or you can think of how to take advantage, get through it, have special features and make it a destination,” Watson said.
“People can always go somewhere else. You want to make this the place they want to go.”
In addition to building the outdoor spot, Watson installed a drive-thru window on the building’s west side, greatly increasing use of online and call-in ordering, especially when people could not dine inside.
Too, direct marketing efforts have plumped up the Stone’s customer base over the past several years, he said.
“I’ve had the ‘Text Club’ for almost 10 years, and now we have almost 10,000 numbers. We text out specials and you get credit for visits every time you go in. And then we email another 6,000 people and send something out a few times a month. That’s been awesome.”
Being an early adopter of collecting data to reach people who already frequent his businesses is going to pay off while Plaza Way is dead-ended for about six weeks, Watson predicted.
He also doesn’t mind borrowing the marketing genius of others, he said.
“I research stuff, I see what the latest chain in New Jersey is doing. I don’t come up with these awesome ideas, I find them.”
Despite her protestation over road work, Manriquez isn’t truly worried about Stone Hut’s traffic over the next two months or so, she said.
“The customers are so loyal, they’re going to find their way here.”