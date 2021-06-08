The Pepsi Cola Bottling Company of Walla Walla, its facility on The Dalles Military Road sitting just off state Route 125, will have a ringside seat for the transformation of that intersection into a roundabout. Construction is slated to begin around July 6, and is now expected to take about seven weeks.
Pepsi Cola plant manager Tim Ellis said he fully supports the project, replacing the existing system of stop lights with a center island around which traffic circles counterclockwise. It is expected to improve traffic flow and safety. The Washington State Department of Transportation reports studies by the Federal Highway Administration have shown roundabouts can increase traffic capacity by 30-50 percent compared to traditional intersections.
“Honestly, I think it’ll be a positive thing once it’s all said and done,” said Ellis, who has been in charge of Pepsi distribution in and around Walla Walla since 1989. Their building opened in the mid-’70s, he said.
The local Pepsi Cola company is part of the Noel Corporation, based in Yakima with other branches in Pasco and The Dalles. The Walla Walla team includes 26 employees, together helping ship product to valley locations as far as Milton-Freewater, Dayton and Burbank.
While construction is underway, and Route 125 is off limits for a little more than a mile between Dalles Military Road and Myra, the Pepsi Cola trucks drivers will be limited to only right-turn exits from their lot. Traffic is expected to pick up on the detours, according to Walla Walla Public Works spokesman Shane Prudente, and Ellis is braced for the challenge.
However, he played down his concerns over the rerouting. Pepsi has already been dealing with some regular congestion at its location the last three years, he said, sharing the driveway with Mister Car Wash and Roasters Coffee since they opened up in 2018.
The real challenge might come from actual physical construction around the intersection, Ellis said, referring to difficulties he experienced during the simultaneous development of the neighboring car wash and coffee shop — specifically, work on the sewer and water lines.
“The construction, that will be the key; how it’s going to take place, how they’re going to accommodate us,” Ellis said. “I really think this is going to be a decent thing. It’s just that there’s a lot of moving pieces. It’s got to be done in a timely manner.”