One of the busiest intersections in the Walla Walla Valley is operational again as the Plaza Way roundabout opened for traffic Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 17.

The intersection that connects Plaza Way, The Dalles Military Road, state Route 125 and South Ninth Avenue had been completely blocked since July 6, at the request of residents, so construction could be completed faster.

Plaza Way Finale

Initially planned for Monday, the opening was pushed to Wednesday morning because of a supply chain delay, but then a unique roadwork phenomenon happened Tuesday — the reopening was moved up.

The plan was originally to remove the road blocks at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, but as lead engineer Alex Sanguino looked at the operations Tuesday afternoon, he said there was a high likelihood it would open earlier.

"Earlier is better, right?" said Sanguino, an engineer based out of Richland for the Washington State Department of Transportation.

As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, barriers were being removed, said WSDOT spokesperson Jackie Ramirez.

There are still a few things here and there that will be finished up after the traffic is well on its way to rounding the roadway — pedestrian lights need to be installed, sidewalks and gutters need to be cleared of debris, among other details.

The main portion that Sanguino was hoping to have cemented along with the roundabout was a new traffic signal at the Plaza Way and West Tietan Street intersection, but the parts that were ordered still have not arrived.

City officials said they expected the new traffic signal to be installed by mid- or late-September. Until then, Sanguino is hopeful that the old signal will be a good stopgap after it had some minor adjustments to how it operates so traffic doesn't get backed up down Plaza Way and into the roundabout.

"Now everybody's gonna have a free right (turn)," Sanguino said of traffic coming north on state Route 125 and turning south onto Plaza Way.

Questions raised by residents tended to revolve around navigating a roundabout. Another concern was business access, the engineer said.

Much of the business exits and entrances remain unchanged: the Brik Bar and Grill and Harvest Smoothie Co. still have a northern exit onto South Ninth Avenue; Roasters Coffee, Pepsi Bottling Group, and Mister Car Wash still have a shared entrance on The Dalles Military Road, just west of the intersection; and the business park with Starbucks Coffee still has its lone entrance and exit on Plaza Way.

Sanguino said the intersection is specifically designed for heavy freight traffic.

"Especially with them being right there," he said, pointing to the Pepsi Bottling Group distribution center.

The roundabout has flanking curbs on all sides to guide traffic, but the curbs are also rounded and lowered so semi-trucks can take wider or sharper turns without worrying about staying too far inside the curbs.

Every bit of the roundabout is crafted to the finest detail, Sanguino said. That's not to say there couldn't be changes in the future, but those would come with careful observation and feedback.

"It doesn't happen very often, but we do keep an eye on it," Sanguino said.

The striping in the intersection is actually made of plastic so it lasts longer than regular paint. The markers will be maintained by WSDOT, Sanguino said.

All of the curbs are specifically shaped to guide traffic in and out in a natural way.

"It's amazing how a little tweak or even an angle can make a difference," Sanguino said.

Speed limits have not changed on the approaching roadways, and the speed limit is 15 mph inside the traffic circle.

A bird's-eye view of the traffic circle shows that it's not a true circle, but rather circular with two points sticking out. The two points account for four lanes of traffic on state Route 125 and South Ninth Avenue and only two lanes on The Dalles Military Road and Plaza Way.

A large mound of dirt has been raised in the middle of the roundabout where a new "Welcome to Walla Walla" sign now stands. The knoll is a safety feature, providing a physical and visual barrier for all traffic.

"It's a visual block," Sanguino said. "It's not a like normal intersection, where you need to see everywhere. You just want to let people see the left side, the people coming at them — you don't want them the see all the way through because they're going to get distracted."

At night especially, he said, if a driver can see all the way through, they might get distracted and blow through the middle of the circle instead of going around it.

Tuesday, people slowly began to realize that the barriers were gone, and the roundabout had its inaugural drivers.

The intersection will be watched closely, and data will be noted, Sanguino said.

And what if traffic gets backed up by a train or by an event like the upcoming Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days?

Well, that's exactly what would happen, Sanguino said — it will back up.

"Just like it was with the signal," Sanguino said.

Only this time, instead of traffic getting stuck in the middle of a four-way intersection, it will just be a matter of patience and turning in a circle — like a very, very slow NASCAR race.