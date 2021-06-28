The ongoing Plaza Way road work will carry on throughout the week of June 28. Work will continue to take place on Plaza Way between State Route 125 and Tietan Street.
According to a June 28 city of Walla Walla news release, crews will work primarily between 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday night through Friday morning.
Crews will continue to pave and strip the road, as well as completing surface electrical work and other miscellaneous road surface work.
Plaza Way will remain open for southbound traffic only. At times, southbound traffic may be directed onto the northbound lane to allow work to be completed on both sides of the road.
The detour route for this stage is on Tietan Street, 3rd Avenue, Orchard Street and Whitney Road. Access to the Plaza Shopping Center area can be found from the Plaza Way and Tietan Street intersection or further south on Plaza Way.
Access to Starbucks and Serenity Day Spa will be from southbound Plaza Way only. Access to The Stone Hut, Blue Palm and The Brik will be from Tietan Street.
Miracle Ear, Great Clips, Serenity Day Spa, and Starbucks will remain open during daytime hours and close prior to the road closures.