Surface electrical and other miscellaneous road surface work will begin this week on Plaza Way between State Route 125 and Tietan Street.
According to a June 21 City of Walla Walla news release, crews will complete the majority of their work during the road closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday. Paving was completed during daytime hours on Monday, June 21 in an attempt to minimize the disruption to businesses and commuters.
Final paving on Plaza Way is expected to occur the week of June 28 or sooner.
Plaza Way remains open solely for southbound traffic. Throughout the week, southbound traffic may be rerouted using northbound lanes to continue work on both sides of the road.
The detour route for stage two of the project is on Tietan, Third Avenue, Orchard Street and Whitney Road. Access to the Plaza Shopping Center area will be from the Plaza/Tietan intersection or further south on Plaza.
Access to Starbucks and Serenity Day Spa will be from southbound Plaza Way only. Access to The Stone Hut, Blue Palm and The Brik will be from Tietan. Miracle Ear, Great Clips, Serenity Day Spa and Starbucks will close prior to the evening road closures.