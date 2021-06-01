Crews will work on a new section of Plaza Way from state Route 125 to Village Way beginning Tuesday, June 1.
During construction hours, 7 p.m.-5:30 a.m., Monday evening through Friday morning, Plaza Way between state Route 125 and Village Way will be closed, with access from Westbound Tietan Street to the Plaza Shopping Center, city officials announced Friday, May 28.
The roadway will be open for one-way traffic on Plaza Way in the southbound lane only during the daytime, non-construction hours beginning June 1, according to a release.
This week, crews will be creating an infiltration trench and performing utility and concrete work.
Next week, crews will focus on roadway surface work.
The detour route for this stage is Third Avenue, Orchard Street and Whitney Road.
Access to the Plaza Shopping Center area from the east will be from the Plaza Way and Tietan Street intersection.
Access to Stone Hut, Blue Palm and The Brik will be from Tietan Street, entering behind Stone Hut.
Drivers can get to Starbucks and Serenity Day Spa from southbound Plaza Way only.
Miracle Ear, Great Clips, Serenity Day Spa and Starbucks will close for the day before the road closures.
Starbucks at the Plaza Way location temporarily changed its business hours from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.