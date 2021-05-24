Plaza Way between Tietan Street and state Route 125 will continue to be closed from 7 p.m.-5:30 a.m. Monday evenings through Friday mornings to minimize the impact on commuters and businesses.
City officials announced Monday, May 24, that construction plans for this week include creating an infiltration trench and pouring concrete for curbs, gutters and pedestrian islands.
According to Shane Prudente, the city's public works communications coordinator, the online survey where residents can determine the course of the second phase of the project, where the Washington State Department of Transportation will be constructing the roundabout, will go live on Wednesday.
Survey results will determine whether residents prefer crews close off traffic at the intersection completely or leave one lane open for traffic at all times.
The first option means a shorter project timeline of about seven weeks, from approximately July 6 to Aug. 18. and the second would extend the project through about mid-October.
Next week, crews will work on utilities, according to the release.
Monday, May 31, is Memorial Day, so crews will not be working at the site.
The detour route currently in place continues on Tietan Street, Third Avenue, Orchard Street and Whitney Road.
Shoppers can access the Plaza Shopping Center from the east using the Plaza Way and Tietan Street intersection.
People dining out can access The Stone Hut, Blue Palm and The Brik from Tietan Street.
Other businesses, including Miracle-Ear, Great Clips and Serenity Day Spa, close before the road closures.
Starbucks at the Plaza Way location temporarily changed its business hours from 7 a.m.-7 p.m., so the company does not operate during construction hours, the release stated.