Plaza Way between Tietan Street and state Route 125 will continue to be closed from 7 p.m.-5:30 a.m. Monday evenings through Friday mornings to minimize the impact on commuters and businesses.
City officials announced Monday, May 17, that construction plans for this week include electrical work involving trenching and backfilling, relocating several fire hydrants and performing work on the storm sewer.
Next week, crews will continue to work on sidewalks, curbs, gutters and pedestrian islands. Utility work will also continue, according to the release.
The detour route currently in place continues on Tietan Street, Third Avenue, Orchard Street and Whitney Road.
Shoppers can access the Plaza Shopping Center from the east using the Plaza Way and Tietan Street intersection.
People dining out can access The Stone Hut, Blue Palm and The Brik from Tietan Street.
Other businesses, including Miracle-Ear, Great Clips and Serenity Day Spa, now close before the road closures.
Starbucks at the Plaza Way location temporarily changed its business hours from 7 a.m.-7 p.m., so the company does not operate during construction hours, the release stated.
This phase of work is expected to be finished before mid-June, at which time Plaza Way will be fully open again until construction work begins, officials said.
Walla Walla city officials said an online survey is expected to go live by the end of this month asking the community to help determine the course of the second phase of the project.
What happens next with the roundabout is up to survey results — to close off traffic at the intersection completely or leave one lane open for traffic at all times.
The first option to shut off the flow of vehicles means a shorter project timeline of about seven weeks, from approximately July 6 to Aug. 18. Detour routes would include Myra and Taumarson roads.
City officials said in a full-closure situation, the detour routes used would be out of the way due to current street geography and will also experience congestion because 20,000 cars move through the intersection daily, so the impact on the side streets would be significant.
The second option — one open lane of traffic controlled by signals and flaggers — would extend the project through about mid-October.
Additionally, city officials said, this partially open option would be a temporary roundabout using cones, not a single lane with alternating traffic. However, the traffic flow will be reduced at night to allow for more work.