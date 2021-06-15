Need a beard trim, a haircut, polished finger- and toenails? Several personal grooming options are available to choose from at shops in the two-block radius of the Plaza Way shopping area near the new roundabout under construction.
Contrary to the impact of COVID-19 on businesses in 2020, industry and market database ibisworld.com reports there are 135,930 barber shops in the U.S. this year, a growth of 1.3% from 2020.
But Darrel’s Plaza Barber Shop, 1630 Plaza Way, barely survived the COVID-19 shutdown said barber Hoyte Jamison, 75. Having the shop closed from March 15-June 1, 2020, wiped out his savings. He and wife of 33 years Peggy Jamison, 77, continue to work.
“I’ve always enjoyed cutting hair and can’t afford to retire,” he said.
His first good week since coronavirus restrictions have loosened and businesses reopened was the last week of May, he said.
“Two good days, three lousy. Same with this week,” he said on Wednesday, June 2. “And customers aren’t happy about the roundabout, either.”
He takes the back route in from his home in Milton-Freewater so doesn’t see too much difficulty with accessing his shop.
“This is the second busiest place in town outside Walmart,” he added, optimistic about customer influx.
Although some customers — and he sees clientele from Walla Walla, Dayton, Waitsburg and Milton-Freewater — are a bit concerned when unfamiliar with construction complications there. After he reopened halfway into 2020, customers came to his shop from Tri-Cities when that area was in a more restrictive phase.
Hoyte’s consumer base is mostly male, 65 percent or so, ages 65 and older. A few women come in, too, he added, one who asks for a short haircut of 1/8th-inch in length.
Stopping by his old-timey, memorabilia-decorated shop during a lull, a visitor will find him occupying a comfy 1940s-era black leather and turquoise upholstered, cast-iron based, classic hand-pumped barber chair. Someone once tried to trade him for the classic chair in exchange for two newer models, but he refused. One such newer chair sits idly by.
Jamison was born in Indiana, then moved to Albuquerque, N.M. In seventh grade at age 13 or so while shining shoes in 1958 he learned such barbering techniques as how to do a crew cut, in exchange for a free hair cut.
He served in the U.S. Navy aboard a submarine in 1954, then a destroyer. Aboard a ship hauling Marines, he said they’d stand in line either for crew cuts or chow. One ship he was on had a nice barber shop with several chairs.
In 1970 he went to barber school for certification in Oakland, California, and learned to style Black people’s hair.
He came to this area from Caldwell, Idaho, in 1978. He operated Darrel’s Eastside Barber Shop for 26 years on Isaacs Avenue and has been at the Plaza shop for about eight years. He worked with Darrel Dugger who gave him the shop before his death four years ago.
Online customer reviews say, “Great job. Knows flat tops. Old-fashioned dependable barber,” and “Old-timer at Darrel’s Plaza Barber Shop ... knows his flat tops.”
Retired bus driver and auto mechanic Rick Karl stopped in on Wednesday afternoon and said “My hair is getting in my ears. I can’t stand it any more.” Knowing what Karl wants, Jamison drapes him in a barber cape, trims off the top with his shears, then uses an electric shaver to shorten the sides and back.
“During COVID my hair got too long,” Karl said. “I couldn’t stand it. Cut it short. I don’t want it in my ears and on my neck where it starts curling up. I’ve been coming here since 1980 (which included Jamison’s shop on Isaacs) and he can’t retire until after I’m dead.”
“If you give a good hair cut, they’ll keep coming,” Jamison said.
And with that, customer Vincent Pierce came in for a touch up, ruefully regretting the haircut he gave himself the night before with a Flowbee vacuum device. In his defense, he said he can get good results, just not this time. He and dad Larry Pierce have been Jamison’s customers for several years, he said. He and his parents built Pierce’s Green Valley RV Park in 1994, he said.
There isn’t much call these days for straight-razor shaves and hot-lather facials, Jamison said. But he did trim Pierce’s beard and mustache.
Using a quiet vacuum hose with a soft brush attachment, he removed the clippings from around Pierce’s neck and shoulders, leaving his customer pleased with the results.
Quick as a flash, Jamison finished.
“People say about me, I’m fast,” he said.
He also said he cuts men’s hair “for the wife,” that is to make her happy. In that vein he trims those wily eyebrows and unruly ear hairs that tend to crop up in middle age.
The shop is open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 509-876-6131.
Other Plaza Way salons, shops:
Antonio’s
The six-chair shop at 1603 Plaza Way is owned and operated by the Ruiz brothers — Antonio, Alfredo and Jesus. The pandemic closed the shop for 10 weeks in 2020. “We had no income and still had to pay bills,” Antonio Ruiz said. He came north in 1975 from Mexicali, Baja, Mexico, and has been barbering in the area since 1998, including at the former Blue Mountain Mall and in the Plaza shopping center until the move across Plaza Way. They remodeled the roomy former private residence they’re in. Antonio Ruiz said if Tietan Street is closed off, customers may approach the business from the south on Plaza Way. Hours for contemporary and traditional hair styling are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Call 509-522-2544 for more details.
Great Clips
“The construction is not affecting us at all,” said Great Clips hair stylist Gillian Valas. “We’re just as busy as we’ve ever been.” However, Valas said, if customers experience traffic congestion, they can take the back entrance to Great Clips, 1417A Plaza Way, off Tietan Street east of the Stone Hut parking lot, just east of the intersection at Plaza Way.
Great Clips only offers hair cuts, said Valas, who works with manager Rebecca Brown and is one of six stylists on staff. They take walk-ins only, but there is an app to check in at greatclips.com. Shop hours are 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Coronavirus protocol currently requires customers to wear a mask in the salon, according to a recording. For more details, call 509-522-5460.
#1 Nails
#1 Nails at 1634 Plaza Way, offers manicures and pedicures, said manicurist Linh Bui. Most people make appointments for services at the shop, which employs three manicurists, Bui said. Hours are 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 509-524-0386.
Serenity Day Spa of Walla Walla
Serenity Day Spa of Walla Walla was featured in the U-B on June 1 at ubne.ws/dayspa as part of the focus on Plaza Way businesses impacted by the roundabout construction. It’s located at 1412 Plaza Way. Call 509-876-4284 for more details.