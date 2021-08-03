As work nears completion on the roundabout at the intersection of Plaza Way and state Route 125 in Walla Walla, nearby businesses continue to be affected.
This holds true for Roasters Coffee, located right on The Dallas Military Road portion of the intersection. The coffee shop, however, could benefit in the long run, according to its manager.
When the first stage of the roundabout construction project began near the end of April at Plaza Way and Tietan Street — often seeing traffic on Plaza Way reduced to one direction during the day and closed altogether at night — Roasters lost about 25% of its sales, store manager Moriah Grimm said.
Now, with a long detour using Myra Road to connect with The Dallas Military Road for access to Roasters, things have been even worse.
“Our business has been about cut in half, sales wise,” Grimm said, citing recent sales documents.
She said this wasn’t a surprise though, and she was ready for the challenge.
“We were prepared for it,” she said. “It was something we could bear by cutting some of our labor costs.”
Grimm said while she has not had to lay off a single person, employees have seen their hours cut by as much as 75%.
“I’m still using everyone,” she said. “I don’t plan on laying anyone off because I think our business is going to pick 100% up when the roundabout opens.”
Despite the trouble the construction is causing the coffee shop now, Grimm thinks it will be a good thing in the long run.
In fact, she thinks the coffee stand might be busier than ever once the roundabout opens.
She said it was hard to get into the driveway — and even harder to get out of — before construction started. She said the roundabout will solve this.
“I had people telling me they wouldn’t come sometimes because of how inconvenient it was to get out,” she said, noting that some people made illegal turns out of the driveway because of the situation.
“To get out, there was a sign saying, ‘right turn only,” Grimm said. “So, you had to go down The Dallas Military toward Myra to get out. There were people who would turn left anyway.”
She said she expects a boom in sales as soon as the intersection opens.
“When it opens back up, people will have missed us,” she said. “My prediction is that we will be busy, at least for the following couple of weeks."