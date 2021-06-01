This story has been updated since it was originally published.
The planned construction schedule on Plaza Way has been altered from its original plan, officials said Tuesday, June 1.
Originally, a one-lane closure was supposed to start during the daytime on Tuesday but instead will begin next week, on Monday, June 7, Walla Walla Communications Manager Brenden Koch said.
Northbound lanes of the street will be closed June 7-11, southbound lanes will be closed June 14-18 and more one-lane closures will start June 21.
According to a new update from the city Tuesday evening, there will not be any one-lane closures this week.
Work this week will happen on Plaza Way between state Route 125 and Tietan Street. Crews are scheduled to work from 7 p.m.-6 a.m. each evening through Friday morning.
Workers are digging an infiltration trench and will work on some utilities and pour some concrete.