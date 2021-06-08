As construction resumes on Plaza Way this week, work will take place between state Route 125 and Tietan Street.
Both lanes will be closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. One-way road closures will occur during daytime hours. Over the next two weeks, Plaza Way will be open during the day for southbound travel only.
It had been previously reported that southbound traffic would be open for one week, and northbound the next week. However, Walla Walla spokesperson Brenden Koch confirmed to the U-B Monday that southbound travel will take place in the northbound lanes when the southbound lanes are closed.
The detour route for this stage is on Tietan Street, Third Avenue, Orchard Street and Whitney Road, according to a city press release. Access to the Plaza Shopping Center area will be available from the Plaza Way/Tietan Street intersection or further south on Plaza Way. Access to The Stone Hut, Blue Palm and The Brik will be available from Tietan Street.
Starbucks on Plaza Way changed its business hours to 7 a.m.-7 p.m. temporarily.
This week and next week crews are milling the existing road surface, then regrading and fog-sealing the roadway in preparation for paving. Above ground electrical work will also be performed both weeks.