A few recent vehicle crashes on detour routes around the roundabout construction at the Plaza Way intersection has caused emergency officials to ask drivers to slow down and be patient as the work is nearly completed.
According to dispatch logs for the Walla Walla Fire Department, two crashes happened Thursday, July 29, on detour routes. Fire department spokesperson Jennifer Scott said no one was transported to the hospital for either crash.
The next day, the city of Walla Walla put out a video with Fire Lt. Shawn Ongers noting that increased traffic has led to more emergency responses on West Poplar Street and Myra Road.
"We have had an increase in traffic ... which has produced a number of car accidents," Ongers said. "This is probably due to the construction at Plaza and Ninth."
In the most recent construction update, Brenden Koch, city communications manager, said the roundabout at Plaza Way will "essentially" be completed in the next week or so. Koch said the Washington State Department of Transportation expects construction to be done by Aug. 16.
Most traffic being routed from South Ninth Avenue, also known as state Route 125, is going north and south on Myra Road or east and west on West Poplar Street.
"(This project) has about two weeks left," Ongers said. "In the meantime, we would like people to take the extra time for their commute ... be mindful, be patient and be careful out there."