There is no doubt in Parke Thomas’ mind that Washington state’s roundabout project at Plaza Way and Highway 125 needed to go forward.
Thomas is the executive director at Quail Run Retirement Community on Plaza Way, one of three congregate living situations close to the construction zone.
When recently told transportation officials said 20,000 vehicles daily traverse the intersection where work is being done, Thomas was quick with his reply.
“And about 19,000 of them go too fast,” he quipped.
The Plaza Way area, while offering Quail Run residents and others a number of amenities, has been dangerous for pedestrians for a long time, all the more so for slower-moving senior citizens, Thomas pointed out.
“Crosswalks were unhelpfully situated and have lacked good signage. Traffic coming north past the Country Club routinely fails to slow down as it enters the busy area we share with BiMart, Walgreens and the Plaza shopping area across the street.”
Presently the Plaza Way work, a precursor to the heavier duty highway job coming in June of grinding out the intersection then adding a roundabout, is not overly affecting life at Quail Run right now, Thomas said.
Yes, the street is getting bumpy, but noise from the city’s night work is not intrusive and visitors are still getting to the facility.
On Mother’s Day, the facility’s staff hosted “Mothers and Others” for a garden tea party that included live piano music by Dr. Sam Kirtley. A parking lot car show is planned for Father’s Day, Thomas said.
Reintroducing activities and increasing family visits is more important than it’s ever been at an elder care center, after everything was shut down for a “very long year” due to COVID-19, he added.
Response time for emergency vehicles has so far not lagged, and Quail Run’s own bus is getting residents where they want or need to go. Thomas said he hopes that remains the case. However, a citizen survey by the city of Walla Walla will determine how the next phase of the roundabout project goes — the intersection being roundabouted could be completely closed, or one lane left open for flagged traffic movement.
Either option will require new planning for daily life at Quail Run, especially for staff, Thomas noted.
But if peace-of-mind comes out on top, it will be worth it, he added.
City officials have been saying for a long time when the roundabout project came to fruition, it would include enhanced pedestrian safety, Thomas recalled.
“I hope that is part of the plan now.”
Across Plaza Way, past a number of business parking spots, around the side of Safeway and seated next to Applebee’s, Affinity of Walla Walla offers 55-plus community living.
Although Affinity corporate officials declined to comment for this story, local staff noted the Plaza Way phase of the road construction has not limited getting in and out of the tucked-back entrance to the building.
However, a number of tenants there use the Valley Transit system of buses and vans; delayed times and changed routes could become an issue, staff said.
Anytime there is construction anywhere in the area, it creates a “really interesting” situation, said Angie Peters, general manager of Valley Transit.
Most folks who live in congregate situations near Plaza Way use the agency’s Dial-A-Ride service — vans equipped for people with mobility challenges — but bus route No. 5 goes through the Plaza Way-Highway 125 intersection to loops around Walla Walla COunty Fairgrounds, Peters said.
Right now COVID-19 dictates daytime-only bus service, thus the city’s Plaza way work isn’t a problem, but the state’s roundabout project is more worrisome.
“We have multiple routes that go through there,” she noted, including Route 6 that stops at Comprehensive Health at Kelly Place and the Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center.
The big bonus in this and other roadwork situations is that city communications officials are invested in buses best serving the community, Peters said.
“They have been great partners with all the projects. We get early notice, they recommend detours and we have time to create our own detour map. Typically, we can give people enough notice about what to expect.”
At Park Manor Rehabilitation Center on Plaza Way, Executive Director Ben Flinders is keeping an eye on the progression of the work on Plaza Way, which his facility faces.
For the moment there is relatively little that worries him about the street improvement projects going in.
Night shift caregivers are taking detours to reach Park Manor, but daytime disruption is minimal, Flinders said.
Emergency services don't appear to be yet impacted, and Flinders knows responders have plans in place to deal with road work.
Family members, who were blocked from accessing all nursing home facilities for the majority of the COVID-19 pandemic, are willing to navigate the inconvenience of street repair to visit at the nursing home once again. And more Park Manor residents are leaving the facility more often for activities, he said.
Nonetheless, getting back to normal will include getting through the roundabout construction phase.
“I definitely want my staff to chime in on the survey for the least impactful option,” Flinders said.
“My initial thought is to get the intersection closed to shorten the time span … Get the suffering over with.”