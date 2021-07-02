As the final lift of asphalt paving and permanent striping on Plaza Way and Tietan Street are expected to be finished up this week, both roads are anticipated to be fully re-open to traffic by Friday, July 2.
Beginning on Tuesday, July 6, the intersection of 9th Avenue, SR-125, The Dalles Military Road and Plaza Way will be closed as progress is made on the SR-125/Plaza Way project.
During this closure, construction crews will install a roundabout as part of the SR-125/Plaza Way improvement project. The goal of the roundabout installation is to improve traffic flow and reduce the risk of collisions.
Consistent with feedback from an online, public survey about the roundabout project, the intersection will be closed to traffic in all directions. The closure is expected to last around seven weeks. The project contractor anticipates this intersection to be reopened before the Walla Walla County Fair on Sept. 1-5.
Emergency vehicles will not have access to these roads during the closure. The detour route will be on Myra Road and Poplar Street.
To learn more about the project, visit GoWallaWalla.us - SR-125 Plaza Way project.
