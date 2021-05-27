The city of Walla Walla launched a survey to ask how Walla Walla Valley residents want the Washington State Department of Transportation to proceed in its construction schedule of the roundabout at the Plaza Way and State Route 125 intersection — complete closure for a faster timeline or partial closure for a prolonged end date.
The Washington State Department of Transportation will construct the roundabout this summer at the intersection with Nelson Construction Corporation of Walla Walla as the prime contractor for the project.
The one-question survey launched Wednesday, May 26, asks which of two options the public prefers.
Option one would mean closing the intersection to all traffic and requiring motorists to detour around the intersection via Southeast Myra Road, South Ninth Avenue and West Poplar Street.
Option two would mean constructing the roundabout under traffic.
The survey is available for one week, open to all Walla Walla Valley residents through June 2, and can be found at ubne.ws/plazawaysurvey.
“While we look forward to the traffic flow and safety improvements provided by the new roundabout, construction will be an inconvenience for anyone traveling through this intersection,” a release from the city stated.
“Given the significance of this intersection, the Washington State Department of Transpor-tation, in partnership with Nelson Construction Corporation and the city of Walla Walla, are asking Walla Walla Valley residents for their input on two options for constructing these improvements.”
Option one cuts the time the area is under construction in half, creating a seven-week project from July 6 to Aug. 18.
This option would mean the intersection could be completed and opened to traffic before Labor Day weekend and the Walla Walla County Fair, city officials said.
Option two would allow one lane of traffic to travel through the intersection in both directions but slower than usual.
The roadway would be flagged, and delays should be expected with the option. The road surface would be dirt or gravel and would be rough in places.
If option two is chosen, drivers should still expect periodic nighttime closures of the access to Plaza Way and The Dalles Military Road, according to the release.
This option allows traffic through the construction zone, but construction would run from July 6 through mid-October.