Plaza Way between Tietan Street and State Route 125 will be closed from 7 p.m.- 5:30 a.m. Monday evenings through Friday mornings.
City officials announced Monday, April 26, the construction plans for this week, including performing sub-surface prep work on the sewer, storm drains and water services, removing a light pole, and performing curb, gutter driveway and sidewalk demolition.
The detour route is on Tietan Street, Third Avenue and Whitney Road, according to the release.
Drivers can access the Plaza Shopping Center area from the Plaza Way and Tietan Street intersection.
The access route for The Stone Hut Bar & Grill, Blue Palm Frozen Yogurt and The Brik Bar and Grill is from Tietan Street.
Miracle-Ear, Great Clips, Serenity Day Spa of Walla Walla and Starbucks will close before the road closures, the release stated.
Sewer, water and sidewalk work will continue next week and crews will also relocate a fire hydrant and build a temporary driveway at Starbucks.