If Walla Wallans feel that road construction always circles back to roundabouts, they’re not alone.
In fact, roundabouts, such as the one being constructed currently at the intersection of Plaza Way, South Ninth Avenue, state Route 125 and The Dalles Military Road, are recommended by the nation’s highest offices of traffic safety.
The Federal Highway Administration, the National Transportation Safety Board and the nonprofit Insurance Institute of Highway Safety all recommend and endorse roundabouts as viable, and often safer, means of getting traffic to cross paths.
While the circle at end of South Ninth is not a city of Walla Walla project, it comes as no surprise to City Engineer Neal Chavre that the Washington State Department of Transportation chose a roundabout for the busy crossroads.
“The Department of Transportation has at least an unofficial policy of starting with a roundabout and then backing away if there’s a reason not to,” Chavre said.
The project will result in likely the busiest roundabout for the city, which has three at the Myra Road interchange with U.S. Highway 12 and West Pine Street and another “mini roundabout” at corner of South Third Avenue and West Tietan Street.
While more roundabouts will likely pop up over time in the city, Chavre said citizens shouldn’t assume the city has the same stance as the state.
“We’re not just jumping to roundabouts,” Chavre said. “We look at the options and weigh the pros and cons.
“Some people seem to think that we just jump to the roundabout, which is very appropriate in certain cases, but we’ve also opted not to go with it in other areas.”
The statistics don’t back up roundabout naysayers.
According to the state Department of Transportation, roundabouts result in 37% overall fewer collisions, 40% fewer pedestrian accidents, 75% fewer injuries, and a 90% drop in fatal crashes.
The effect is plain, the department writes on its website — roundabouts cause people to slow down, be alert and keep flowing with traffic.
While it may be challenging and difficult for some, the alertness and attention drivers have to have while approaching a roundabout is likely what causes fewer accidents, research shows.
According to the department, roundabouts are also less expensive to build and maintain compared to traffic lights and can require fewer lanes and more space at large intersections, such as the Plaza Way project.
Drivers actually favor roundabouts after using them, with views swinging dramatically from before to after the project is done, according to a study from the IIHS.
While 41% of people were strongly opposed before construction of a roundabout, only 15% remained so after using the new intersection, the survey found. And while only 31% were in favor of roundabouts, that number jumped to 63% after a roundabout was completed.
The move to roundabouts has been a historically recent trend for the U.S., but a trend nevertheless.
According to the IIHS, the first modern-style roundabout built in the U.S. was constructed in 1990 in Las Vegas. Since then, more and more cities and states have implemented them, including some states officially taking the stance of “roundabout first,” such as New York and Virginia, according to the IIHS.
Roundabouts are now one of the top 20 safety measures recommended by the Federal Highway Administration because of their effectiveness.
Washington state in particular has become a quick and often adopter of the roundabout with more and more communities getting them, thanks to state sponsored roadways, such as Route 125 in Walla Walla.
By the time construction comes to a close this year, Walla Walla will have a first-hand experience of what safety organizations have been so high on for the past few decades.
And even if Walla Walla doesn’t have a “roundabout first” approach, it may benefit to get used to them because you may find yourself driving in circles in many cities these days.