A project years in the making on Plaza Way, The Dalles Military Road and State Route 125, will be split into two stages.
The first stage includes a new roundabout and many intersection improvements, including project plans south of the railroad tracks.
The second stage will be from north of the railroad tracks and includes the railroad crossing enhancements and sidewalk improvements on the west side of Ninth Avenue past the Dayl Graves dealership.
Details were laid out in an update Tuesday during a Walla Walla City Council work session.
Exact scope for the railroad improvements is still to be determined. Funding schedule conflicts caused the two-stage split.
The intersection was deemed the worst congested intersection in the area and the solution proposed was a roundabout.
Putting in a roundabout is said to improve safety and efficiency. The roundabout will also increase capacity and accessibility for nearby businesses and bikers and pedestrians.
Project engineers provided the update for Council and approaching dates at their work, with many Council members expressing support.
The timeline for the first stage includes a virtual open house planned for Sept. 14-28. Advertisement for bids follows Oct. 12.
An open house will take place before construction slated to begin around the spring of 2021. Engineers expect that stage of the project to take no more than six months.
That includes installation of a new traffic signal on the Plaza Way and Tietan Street intersection and a three-lane cross-section with bike lanes.
“By replacing the signal system that’s there with a modern signal will allow for the flashing yellow arrow that will allow people to be able turn left when they don’t have oncoming traffic,” said Andrew Byrd, the project engineer for Washington State Department of Transportation.
“Reconfiguring the lanes that go across into Safeway from Tietan, we’re able to have substantial increases in the capacity of the signal.”
The roundabout will let traffic go through whenever it wants. It doesn’t back up traffic as a signal does. It meters the traffic down Plaza Way instead of right now in the afternoon with a big traffic queue.
The new traffic signal will be paid for by a federal aid grant, 2015 Connecting Washington Transportation Funding Package, City Engineer Neal Chavre said.
All legs of the roundabout will have flashing beacons for pedestrians, Byrd said.
The anticipated speed in the roundabout will be 25 mph, he said. Angles in the entry of the roundabout will slow speeds down into the teens.
He said access to the Pepsi Bottling Group and Bush Car Wash will be available through the roundabout.
The project will also reconstruct the roadway from Ninth Avenue to Village Way, resurface Tietan Street to the railroad tracks, and include sidewalk infill and stormwater upgrades, Chavre said.
The project is funded with the $3.9 million 2015 Connecting Washington Transportation Funding Package, $1.49 million 2018 Federal Surface Transportation Block Grant with a 13.5% match from Connecting Washington Funds and an $800,125 2020 Federal Surface Transportation Block Grant with a 13.5% match from the city of Walla Walla, according to city documents.
Construction will start with Plaza Way by rebuilding pavement and utility work, replacing the signal and pedestrian features on Plaza Way and Tietan Street and establishing access to the Bush developments, Byrd said.
After improving the traffic flow on Plaza Way, they will take the signal out of commission and start building the roundabout edges, then build the central island and keep traffic going at the same time, he said. Night work is preferred for the project to reduce traffic and business impacts.
Occasional detours for Plaza Way, Tietan Street and State Route 125 are expected, the project team hopes they will be infrequent and during nighttime, Byrd said. The goal for the project team is to maintain business access as much as possible.
The second stage will be built after the roundabout and other features are completed. Construction is expected to begin in 2022.