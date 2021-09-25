Voila! And just like that, Vista Terrace Park very nearly has a playground in the Adair Vista neighborhood, 920 Mountain Park Drive, north of U.S. Highway 12.
But hold your horses. It's not quite ready for play.
Mountain Rock Design & Construction in Spokane began installing the equipment on Monday, Sept. 20.
The project has been a community effort, spearheaded by Sunrise Rotary and the city of Walla Walla and aided by Walla Walla Noon Rotary, Hayden Homes Foundation, a Murr Family Foundation grant and many individual contributions to cover the nearly $225,000-$250,000 cost. Sunrise Rotary hoped to also install a covered picnic area, but expenses won't allow for that at this time.
Sunrise Rotary project committee chair Pete Erb said next up are the additions of curbing, gravel compaction and pouring of a rubber surface and the site will be fenced off until the work is done.
Then, Sunrise Rotary, Walla Walla Area Crime Watch and the Disability Network hope to host some kind of opening ceremony and celebration. They've worked very hard to make the site accessible to everyone, including grandparents who want to approach the devices with their grandkids, Erb said.
Fundraising is still underway. Check donations may be sent to Rotary Club of Walla Walla, P.O. Box 418, Walla Walla, 99362.
For more details, contact Sunrise Rotary President Derek Wood at 509-952-4653 or wddrk@yahoo.com.
