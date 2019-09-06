A pilot and passengers escaped injury Thursday when the landing gear of the airplane they were in failed while landing. According to reports, the accident at Walla Walla Regional Airport occurred at about 3 p.m. as the aircraft was returning from a trip to Prosser.

Walla Walla firefighters and rescue workers were called to the scene, but they reported the two couples on board had no injuries.

Photos posted on Facebook showed the single-engine airplane sustained damage to its propeller and undercarriage.