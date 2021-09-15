Plans for a set of new pickleball courts at the Mill Creek Sportsplex on Tausick Way are in the works and the Walla Walla Pickleball Association is seeking private donations to help make it happen.
The demand has been so great for the six outdoor courts at Pioneer Park, that players contacted to the Walla Walla Parks & Rec department about not getting on courts to play, said Pickleball Association President Nancy Kress.
Rather than placing an eight-court pickleplex at the originally proposed Howard-Tietan Park, the city settled on an expansion at the Mill Creek Sportsplex. The build will add a second entrance/egress, increased parking and a new eight-court pickleplex, Kress said.
Parks & Rec Director Andy Coleman said additional parking and access to the parking lot will be added from Garrison Street.
"This project will have wide-reaching benefits, beyond just pickleball," he said.
Coleman said the City Council allocated $950,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds to the project at its June 23 meeting.
"Of that amount, $200,000 is dedicated to the pickleball courts and the balance of the funds are for parking improvements at the site.
"The pickleball association has raised $200,000 towards their goal of $300,000 for the courts," Coleman said. "If they are able to do so, this will provide $500,000 towards the building of the pickleball courts to include lights."
"We will be taking a contract to City Council soon to hire the design firm for the project," he said.
They anticipate going to bid for the project in the spring of 2022, beginning construction in the summer and completing the project by fall.
"Doing a build out at Mill Creek Sportsplex that would benefit all of the sports, including softball, baseball and soccer, seemed to be the right dynamic for including a pickleball expansion as well," Kress said.
Pickleball is among the nation's fastest-growing sports, she said. The paddleball activity mixes bits of badminton, table tennis and tennis. Two or four players hit a perforated polymer ball, much like a wiffle ball with round holes, over a net with solid wood or composite material paddles.
"The tsunami of new players entering the sport is evidence that Walla Walla mirrors the national trend," Kress said. "There’s never been a sport like pickleball that involves so many avid players of ages from 8 to 80, playing in a relatively small area together, enjoying the competition and socializing that typify the game. Whether you are a player or one of the few left on the sidelines, you know that recreation is an asset to the community as it keeps the citizenry social, happy, healthy and sane."
"It was the appeal to tourism and the inclusion of the pickleplex that allowed the city to qualify for using part of its COVID relief dollars for this project," Kress said.
Lighting on the courts is a bonus, Kress pointed out.
"Lights will let players bypass the heat of the day and play into the evening and night as is the routine in sunny, hot Arizona," Kress said.
Lights will also extend play time when days are shorter in spring, fall and winter.
Off-court shading is another feature the WWPA hopes to include at the pickleplex. The area chosen at the southeast end of the multiplex doesn't have shade like at the Pioneer Park.
"Shade structures will allow off-court respite from the sun for players and spectators. Trees will be planted, but it will be a few years before their growth generates useful shade," Kress said.
To donate to the project, go to ubne.ws/pickleball on Facebook, email wwpaboard20@gmail.com or write to the Walla Walla Pickleball Association, P.O. Box 2823, Walla Walla WA 99362.
"Show up in tennis shoes with a paddle and ball and you’ll be on your way to finding a healthy addiction to a new lifelong sport," Kress said.
