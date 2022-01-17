Pandemic precautions prevented the community from gathering in force at the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration, but a small group met in-person — and the community was able to watch via a free livestream of the event — at the University Church at Walla Walla University as U-B opinion page editor Mary Aparicio spoke on the importance of civil discourse and the University Singers and the Berean Fellowship Praise Team used music to honored King and the ideals he fought to make realities.
PHOTOS: Walla Walla Valley celebrates MLK Day with small, livestreamed event at Walla Walla University
