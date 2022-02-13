Moms and their boys had an evening of fun bonding Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at the Garrison Middle School Mother-Son Superhero Bash in Walla Walla. The Father-Daughter Ball takes place at Garrison next month on Saturday, March 5, at 6 p.m.
Mother-Son Superhero Bash
PHOTOS: Moms and their little stars get festive at Walla Walla Mother-Son Superhero Bash
- Photos by Greg Lehman, Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
