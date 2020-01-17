People can sign up for Columbia County Citizen's Academy

DAYTON — People 18 and older can learn about the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and the judicial system with the 2020 Columbia County Citizen’s Academy.
The free, 13-week program is from 6-8 p.m. every Friday from March 6 through May 29 in the training room of Columbia County Fire District 3, at 111 Patit Road, Dayton.
Entrants must have no felony convictions or recent misdemeanors and pass a background check.
Sign-up deadline is Friday, Feb. 28, and class size is limited.
To apply, visit ubne.ws/ucsoacademy or stop by the Sheriff’s Office at 341 E. Main St., Dayton. Completed forms may be mailed there, emailed to tim_quigg@co.columbia.wa.us, or faxed to 509-382-4765.
Those with questions can call Civil Deputy Tim Quigg at 509-382-3982.