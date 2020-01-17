You are the owner of this article.
People can sign up for Columbia County Citizen's Academy

DAYTON — People 18 and older can learn about the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and the judicial system with the 2020 Columbia County Citizen’s Academy.

The free, 13-week program is from 6-8 p.m. every Friday from March 6 through May 29 in the training room of Columbia County Fire District 3, at 111 Patit Road, Dayton.

Entrants must have no felony convictions or recent misdemeanors and pass a background check.

Sign-up deadline is Friday, Feb. 28, and class size is limited.

To apply, visit ubne.ws/ucsoacademy or stop by the Sheriff’s Office at 341 E. Main St., Dayton. Completed forms may be mailed there, emailed to tim_quigg@co.columbia.wa.us, or faxed to 509-382-4765.

Those with questions can call Civil Deputy Tim Quigg at 509-382-3982.

Emily Thornton can be reached at emilythornton@wwub.com or 509-526-8325.

Emily Thornton covers courts and emergency services, as well as other various stories. She has been in the newspaper industry off and on since roughly 1999 and lived primarily on the West Coast, but also Florida and Europe.