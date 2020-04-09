A 35-year-old inmate in the Washington State Penitentiary's Victor Unit died Tuesday night after having a seizure.
At 7 p.m., staff found Travis Braga seizing and then becoming unresponsive, according to Allison Window, WSP spokeswoman.
Staff performed CPR and called Walla Walla Fire Department for an ambulance, she said, but medics pronounced him dead at 7:48 p.m. His health history was not provided to the U-B.
Braga was serving a 50-month sentence from Lewis County beginning March 29, 2019, for residential burglary and attempted arson.
The Department of Corrections will conduct a review of his death, she said.