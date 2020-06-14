Twenty-one employees at the Washington State Penitentiary were recognized in May in the Washington Department of Corrections Annual Agency Awards.
The ceremony, normally held in April, was not conducted in person because of COVID-19 precautions and might be held at a later date, according to a news release from the agency.
The awards recognize numerous corrections employees from the previous year for continuous work in making positive changes to the lives of people in their respective areas.
“These award recipients serve as role models for their dedication and service to the department,” DOC Secretary Stephen Sinclair said in the release. “It’s a pleasure to be able to recognize our employees who go above and beyond to keep our communities and facilities safe.”
In total, 169 employees received agency awards out of a pool of 930 nominations.
The penitentiary’s health services unit received the “Team Excellence” award.
Associate Superintendent Robert Jackson was given an award for an “Equitable and Inclusive Workplace.”
Maintenance mechanic Jolene Rorden received “Correctional Officer of the Year.”
Classification counselor Andrea “Andi” Wilkerson won an award for “Counselor of the Year.”
Correctional Industries Manager Erin Proctor received an award for “Excellence in Service.”
Correctional Unit Supervisor Landon Adams and Custody Officer Michael Bates both received “Team Excellence” awards in the “Department Incident Management Team” area.