By the East Oregonian
PENDLETON — The Pendleton Public Library and Pendleton Parks & Recreation teamed to offer the first Story Walk installation at Community Park, 1000 S.W. 37th St.
The activity features the 1989 children’s book “We’re Going on a Bear Hunt,” written by Michael Rosen and illustrated by Helen Oxenbury, and will be available through the end of September.
Story Walk was created by Vermont librarian Anne Ferguson in 2007. Her basic concept of displaying a picture book one page at a time over the course of a short walk has become a standard library feature across the country.
Story Walk combines literacy and physical activity in a unique way by encouraging children and adults to enjoy reading and the outdoors at the same time.
Other Story Walk installations will rotate through Pendleton parks and downtown over the next 12 months.
The Fall installation will be across the bridge at Community Park, near the dinosaur play area.
During the winter months, storyboards will be placed in the windows of downtown businesses to protect them from harsh weather.
Funding for the installations was provided by Communicare Club of Pendleton High School during its spring grants cycle. For more information, contact Librarian Jennifer Costley at 541-966-0380 or jennifer.costley@ci.pendleton.or.us.