COLLEGE PLACE — A 14-year-old girl was treated and released Monday at Providence St. Mary Medical Center after being struck by a vehicle while walking.

According to a report from the Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office, the teen was walking east on 12th Street near Grandview Avenue at around 7:14 p.m. when she was struck by a vehicle. The driver, a 17-year-old girl, was cited for second-degree negligent driving.

Chief Deputy Richard Schram said the driver was distracted, heard a thud and realized that she struck someone.

Undersheriff Joe Klundt said the victim was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and released later that same night.

