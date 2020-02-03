Pedestrian injured by car Friday on Ninth Avenue

A Walla Walla man was injured Friday afternoon at Ninth Avenue and Alder Street when a Toyota Prius struck him.
Craig M. Parish, 46, was walking east in the crosswalk on Ninth Avenue just before 12:15 p.m. when Yuriy P. Kuznetsov, 78, of College Place, struck him with his 2007 Prius, according to a Walla Walla Police Department release.
Kuznetsov was heading west on Alder Street and turned left onto Ninth Avenue at a green light, the release stated, while Parish claimed he had a crossing signal.
Kuznetsov told police he had stopped before hitting Parish and he "fell into his car," while Parish said he was "bumped at low speed."
Parish was taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center by Walla Walla Fire Department medics for his injuries. No information was available on his condition, a hospital spokeswoman told the U-B this morning.