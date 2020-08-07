PENDLETON — Fire crews in Northeast Oregon and Southeast Washington are responding to multiple reports of smoke and fire following passing thunderstorms in the afternoon and overnight of Wednesday, Aug. 5. Approximately 34 confirmed incidents have been reported to interagency dispatch centers in La Grande, John Day and Burns.
Of these confirmed incidents, most of them are staffed and being actively suppressed. Additional smoke reports are likely to be detected throughout the next few day as temperatures warm and fire activity increases. Aerial reconnaissance and fire lookouts are assisting with detection efforts. A red flag warning is in effect today for north-central Oregon and south-central Washington for strong winds.
Currently, fire danger in the Blue Mountains ranges from high to extreme. Public Use Restrictions involving campfires and chainsaw use are in effect. Regulated closures have also been implemented on State and private lands protected by Oregon Department of Forestry in Northeast and Central Oregon.