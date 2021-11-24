BURBANK — A Pasco man was injured in a single-vehicle rollover on state Route 124 Wednesday morning, Nov. 24, in Walla Walla County.
Jesus Jimenez Aguilar, 42, was heading east on state Route 124 in a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado about 13 miles east of Burbank at about 6 a.m. when he lost control of his vehicle, according to Washington State Patrol.
The truck sped off the roadway and flipped upside down near milepost 13, the report stated.
Jimenez Aguilar was transported to Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco. He was cited for driving too fast for conditions, according to the report.
His condition was not immediately available.
